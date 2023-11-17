Charissa Thompson Backtracks On Fabricating Reports Admission, 'Chose The Wrong Words'

Charissa Thompson is now saying she did NOT fabricate sideline reports despite previously admitting to doing so ... explaining in an apology statement on Friday, "I chose the wrong words."

The famous sports personality set social media ablaze this week when she said on the "Pardon My Take" podcast that she would sometimes "make up" reports when she used to work football sidelines.

Play video content Pardon My Take

She said on the Barstool Sports show that if a coach wouldn't speak to her -- or if she was running out of time on a broadcast -- she'd just pretend she was told something about the action on the field.

"Like, they're not going to correct me on that," she said with a smile. "So, I'm like, 'It's fine. I'll just make up the report.'"

Sideline reporters everywhere, however, immediately dumped on her over the admission ... with longtime ESPN journalist Lisa Salters saying she was straight up "shocked," "disappointed" and "disgusted" by the comments. Molly McGrath, Jenna Laine, Tracy Wolfson and Laura Okmin all chimed in as well.

Thompson, however, said in a statement posted to her Instagram page Friday morning that she misspoke ... and did not actually ever cook up stories while working games.

"I chose the wrong words to describe the situation," Thompson said. "I'm sorry. I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster."

"In the absence of a coach providing any information that could further my report, I would use information that I learned and saw during the first half to create my report."

"For example," she continued, "if a team was 0 for 7 on 3rd down, that would clearly be an area they need to improve on in the second half. In these instances, I never attributed anything I said to a player or coach."