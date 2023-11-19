Donald Trump Again Denies 'Golden Showers' Story

Play video content

Donald Trump was once infamously alleged to have watched prostitutes pee on a bed in a "golden showers" show -- and even all these years later ... he continues to insist it ain't true.

The ex-Prez was at a campaign event in Fort Dodge, Iowa Saturday night -- and while he was hyping up his crowd ... he waded back into this very old news, just to reiterate his denial and to once again explain why it couldn't possibly be true.

Take a listen ... DT retells the story as it was alleged in a secret dossier -- which claimed he and some "hookers" were at a hotel in Russia back in 2013, and that DT watched these ladies urinate on a mattress that Barack and Michelle Obama had apparently once slept in.

Trump denied this way back in 2017 when the story first started to surface -- and he's doing the same here in 2023 ... this time roping Melania into it, and saying she totally believes him.

As he noted way back when ... he's a total germaphobe, so there's no way this can be true -- something he says the former First Lady also apparently agreed with when he tried to reassure her it was bunk.