Score Black Friday Savings on This Interactive Dog Toy, Now Only $28

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Pet owners, take note! While we can't all tote around our furry friends in adorable Juicy Couture bags (TY, Paris Hilton for inspo!), you don't need to leave your pup bored at home when you're out!

The future of playtime has arrived with the Wicked Ball, an interactive pet toy that can elevate your furry friend's entertainment. This robot-like play toy can come in handy when you leave for the day or are home and don't have time to devote to playtime.

Successfully funded on Indiegogo, this ball features three interaction modes for different levels of activity. This fully automated toy was designed to help doggos feel less lonely and bored while allowing them to get some exercise when owners aren't around!

It even has a snack hole to place a little treat for food-driven pups. Your Wicked Ball has a waterproof, scratch-resistant design that can take a lickin' from a full day of play. And since the rechargeable battery can last up to eight hours on a full charge, you can rest assured that your loyal bestie will have plenty of fun while you're out doing the same!

Don't miss the chance to get this interactive toy for your best boy or girl before the holidays.