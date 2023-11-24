JFK Assassination Bloodstained Limousine Leather Sells for $46,865

John F. Kennedy was assassinated 60 years ago, and even all these years later -- folks are fascinated by the story ... and some are willing to pay big bucks for morbid memorabilia.

Some items tied to the case recently hit the auction block through RR Auction, and a handful of 'em went for a pretty penny -- we're talking five figures here. One particular JFK collectible that sold for a helluva lot included swatches of bloodstained leather ... from the limo.

Indeed ... 2 large patches that were cut straight from inside the car where President Kennedy was shot -- and which were covered in his bodily fluids -- ended up going for a ton of dough. The final amount ... $46,865!

There were other keepsakes that went for a high dollar amount ... like Lee Harvey Oswald's personally-owned revolver ($31k) and even the bullet Jack Ruby fired at LHO ($18k).

Some other standouts, however, are a little quirkier -- such as a section of the picket fence that was lining the infamous grassy knoll that's been at the center of JFK assassination conspiracy theories for years ... and these old sticks fetched a whopping $13,740.

Another highlight ... Oswald's jail phone call receipt from the Dallas jail he was held at in the aftermath. It shows he he was trying to call an attorney in New York, but was never able to reach him -- something he actually paid for before getting shot and killed.