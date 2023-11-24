John Oates Speaks After Daryl Hall Lawsuit

Compassion and support are on John Oates' mind ... after being sensationally slapped with a restraining order from his former jam buddy Daryl Hall last week.

Breaking his silence following the legal turmoil ... the 75-year-old dropped a T'Giving IG selfie Thursday ... encouraging all to go above and beyond to help those suffering worldwide -- because nothing says "I'm taking the high road" like a cryptic call for empathy ... right?!

He wrote in the caption: "During this time of communal reflection and connection with loved ones, let's not forget those experiencing challenges globally."

Oates added ... "As we come together, consider reaching out to support those in need—whether through local charities or international humanitarian initiatives. May our collective efforts contribute to a more compassionate and supportive world."

As we previously reported ... the longtime friendship between the world's greatest rock and soul duo soured after Hall hit Nashville Chancery Court on Nov. 16, begging for a restraining order against Oates ... which was granted the following day and effective Nov 30.

The file is sealed, and no information is publicly available ... however, our sources say the fallout is over which one of their songs Oates is allowed to sing on his own.

Oates had a string of concerts scheduled earlier this month ... but his most recent two on Nov 9 and 10 were canceled and rescheduled for next year ... and it's not clear why.

It looks like Oates will be taking a backseat from the stage for a while now ... well, until the matter is resolved between the pair.