Sandy Koufax Game-Used Glove Hits Auction ... 67-Year-Old Mitt!!!

You may not ever be able to throw like Sandy Koufax, but you can now catch like him -- 'cause one of his game-used gloves has just gone up for sale!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... a mitt the former Dodgers star wore during his second MLB season way back in 1956 hit the Grey Flannel auction block on Monday -- and bidding has already reached over $48,000.

A lofty price tag, for sure ... but the glove is certainly worth it -- as the ultra-rare, 67-year-old piece helped Koufax and the Dodgers win the '56 N.L. pennant.

The Rawlings mitt has some cool markings that show it belonged to the legendary pitcher ... including his No. 32 near the wrist strap -- as well as his nickname, "Koo Foo," written in faded black marker on the glove's pinky.

"This is a rare find indeed, one that stretches back to Sandy's earliest days in Major League Baseball," Grey Flannel exec Michael Russek said. "His career speaks for itself and we're confident this glove will generate plenty of action."