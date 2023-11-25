Tupac And Biggie's Signed Arrest Fingerprint Cards For Sale

No Biggie, but you can snatch up a piece of hip hop history with signed fingerprint cards from the arrests of rap's greatest icons ... which are now up for sale.

Momentsintime.com -- one of the nation’s leading autograph dealers -- has listed two unique pieces of music memorabilia from rappers Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. ... earning its new owners some major street cred in exchange for a colossal $225,000 per item.

Check it out ... Tupac's fingerprint docs -- which list him under his real name, Lesane Parish Crooks -- stem from his 1995 arrest ... for which he served 9 months of his 1.5-year sentence after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a female fan named Ayanna Jackson.

Meanwhile, Biggie also makes history with his arrest fingerprint docs ... the first-ever piece you can snag of him signing off by his real name, Christopher Wallace.

With the '95 arrest season in full swing, Biggie was also booked then for a robbery and aggravated assault charge in Pennsylvania ... but the robbery charges were later dismissed.