Ex-FSU Star Peter Boulware 'Heartbroken,' 'Shocked' Over Seminoles' CFP Snub

Former Florida State star Peter Boulware tells TMZ Sports he was floored when his Seminoles didn't make the final cut for the College Football Playoff ... and now, he's hoping for an implementation of some kind of appeal process.

Boulware didn't mince words when talking with us about the snub some 24 hours after the CFP committee chose Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama over FSU ... saying he was "heartbroken" and "shocked" by the decision.

"A Power 5 school that's undefeated never gets left out," the ex-Noles linebacker said, before adding, "It broke our hearts. And we were just -- we were truly devastated."

Boulware says he has no clue why the CFP committee opted to leave out his 13-0 Noles ... and he tells us that's "one of the most frustrating things about it."

However, Boulware -- who played at FSU from 1993 through 1996 -- suspects it all had something to do with the injuries that the Seminoles' top two quarterbacks, Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker, suffered just before their ACC title win over the weekend.

Boulware is now hoping somehow an appeals process will be put in place so further similar issues don't arise ... although he knows that's definitely a longshot at the moment.

"I wish there something out there that they could go back and make this right," Boulware said.