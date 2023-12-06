NHL's Barclay Goodrow Drilled In Face By Puck ... Spits Out Tooth On Ice

New York Rangers winger Barclay Goodrow is gonna need an emergency trip to the dentist chair this week ... and it's all 'cause he took a puck straight to the mouth during a game Tuesday night.

Goodrow was attempting to chase down the puck during the first period of NY's tilt with the Senators in Ottawa ... when his teammate, K'Andre Miller, accidentally nailed him in the face with a keep-in attempt.

Barclay Goodrow takes a puck to the face and leaves a tooth behind on the ice 🤕 pic.twitter.com/wOAunXnog0 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 6, 2023 @GinoHard_

Goodrow immediately crumpled to the ice in pain ... sliding several feet before he stopped and spit out a bloody tooth.

The 30-year-old two-time Stanley Cup winner then rushed to the locker room ... and, despite being an tough-as-nails NHL player, he did not return to action.

After the game -- which the Rangers lost 6-2 without Goodrow -- head coach Peter Laviolette said his player sustained an "upper-body" injury and he's still under evaluation.

"Listen, that happens," the coach told reporters. "Certainly we don't like to see that, he's an important part of our team for a lot of different reasons."