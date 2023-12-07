Steph Curry Trolls Former Teammate Turned Sideline Reporter Festus Ezeli During Live Broadcast

Festus Ezeli traded in his basketball sneakers for a suit and microphone, but that didn't stop former teammate Steph Curry from having some fun at the ex-Warrior-turned-sideline reporter's expense ... on live TV!!

The trolling went down during Ezeli's pre-game report before the Warriors-Blazers game Wednesday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Festus was talking about Andrew Wiggins' return from a thumb injury when Curry walked on the court and stood behind the 6'11" reporter. FE had no idea the future Hall of Famer was there.

Steph continued to pace behind Ezeli, staring at him while he spoke to the camera.

Curry eventually cracked and smiled, and even co-signed Festus' message about Steph;s play.

"I approve that message," Curry said to Ezeli.

Festus later shared the hilarious moment on his social media ... saying, "Love @stephencurry30 😂."

"Ever wondered if it’s super distracting talking while people are in your ear? Well here’s a clip of my brain doing the Macarena bc the producer is talking while I’m trying to do my hit."

It was definitely a special moment for both guys ... remember, Ezeli and Curry played together on the Warriors from 2012 to 2015 and won the 2015 NBA Finals as teammates.

Festus averaged 4.3 rebounds and 1 block per game during his 3-year career in Golden State.