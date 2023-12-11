Runaway Dog Makes A Dash For It Down Highway, Rescue On Camera

Play video content TikTok/@Kat.vmarie

It was a ruff day for one dog ... who made an impromptu break for it down the Staten Island Expressway before ultimately being saved by some freaked-out motorists.

In dash cam footage shared to TikTok, drivers are seen trying to divert the runaway chihuahua named Bean to the Clove Road exit ... but they're barking up the wrong tree as the pooch continues scrambling across the jam-packed highway.

Motorists then leap out of their vehicles trying to catch Bean ... though he keeps scampering away.

Finally the efforts pay off, as one good Samaritan grabs him and scoops him inside their car.

Arden Heights resident Katie Marie, whose dash cam captured the footage, told Staten Island Advance Saturday that her instinct kicked in when she saw the dog on the loose ... ensuring that it got to safety.

She explained the plan was to keep the dog in the HOV lane to try to exhaust him ... and soon, 20 vehicles were trying to do the same in the "extremely wholesome" effort to help out the directionless dog.