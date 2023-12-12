Gift One for Under $300 With This Refurb Model

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Think it’s too spendy to gift something with the Apple logo? Our Merry Elfin’ Christmas deal on a refurbished MacBook Air says otherwise.

While brand-new MacBooks can get into the four-figure range, this one is only $299.97. It even arrives in time for Christmas when ordered on or before December 14!

This MacBook Airs can delight Mark Zuckerberg-wannabe entrepreneurs, Taylor Swift-inspired writers, and Rory Gilmore-level students with its powerful Intel Core i5 processing, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and up to twelve hours of battery life. The MacBook Air also weighs under three pounds, making it as light as Forrest Gump’s famous feather!

This MacBook Air is refurbished, so it’s been pre-owned and may show some normal signs of wear — that’s why we’re throwing in a black plastic case! Beyond saving cash, grabbing a slightly older model means getting ports like USB 3, 3.5mm aux, and an SD card slot that's discontinued on newer models. Plus, the laptop updates to Version 12 Monterey, which is still supported by Apple (thanks, Tim Cook!).

Make a big gesture with this refurbished MacBook Air for just $299.97, arriving by Christmas when ordered on or before December 14 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific. No coupon required!

For more gifts like this, check out our Merry Elfin' Christmas Gift Guide!