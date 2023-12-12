Sabres Announcer Rob Ray Bloodied After Puck To Face, Continues To Call Game

Rob Ray is still tough as nails -- the former Buffalo Sabres enforcer-turned-announcer took a puck right between the eyes while working Monday night's contest against the Arizona Coyotes ... and he continued to call the game!!

The wild moment happened during the third period of the Sabres' 5-2 win ... when a rogue biscuit made its way toward Ray, who was providing his usual color commentary on the TV broadcast from between the benches.

The game was stopped ... and players and refs skated their way over to Ray to check on his status.

The 55-year-old was visibly bloody from the hit ... but he kept his headset on and let everyone know he was "all good" as he tried to clean up the gash with a towel.

He took a puck to the head between the benches and came back 😳 pic.twitter.com/YdPoT2jzuL — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 12, 2023 @BR_OpenIce

Just over a minute later, Ray gave another update ... saying he was probably going to need to be patched up after the game, and his notes were no longer usable due to the mess.

"A normal guy would have been carried out of here," Ray told the crew.

This is par for the course for Ray -- the guy was a badass throughout his 15 seasons in the NHL ... and holds the franchise record for penalty minutes.