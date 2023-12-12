Tommy DeVito Rocks Fuzzy Fuchsia Jacket To 'MNF,' Leads Giants To Upset Win

The lore of Tommy DeVito grew tenfold on Monday night ... 'cause not only did he pull off an improbable win over the Packers -- he did it while rockin' a furry, fuchsia jacket to the stadium!!

The rookie New York quarterback -- who began the year as the No. 3 signal-caller for the G-Men -- lit it up against Green Bay despite being a 5.5-point underdog at home ... helping lead his team to a last-second, 24-22 victory.

And, both before and after the contest, he turned heads with his outfit choice -- sportin' a loud fuzzy 'fit that he wore proudly!!!

Of course, the undrafted free agent -- who's gained fame for the way he leans heavily into his Italian-American heritage -- wasn't the only person in the DeVito clan drawing attention at MetLife ... his agent, Sean Stellato, got plenty of social media love for his threads choice too.

There is a 99% chance that there's cutlets in Tommy Devito's agent's bag.

The DeVito rep was seen sportin' an all-black, pinstriped suit topped off with a fedora ... that many online said made him look like a character out of "The Sopranos."

DeVito's family, meanwhile, had a blast while watching the 25-year-old knife through Green Bay's defense during the primetime game ... they had a huge, Italian-themed meal in the parking lot before the contest started -- and then cameras showed them kissin' on each other in the stands after big DeVito plays.

The DeVito tailgate is going strong 🤌🤌🤌

Following the exciting night, DeVito -- who's gained the nickname "Tommy Cutlets" after starting four games following injuries to Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor -- was cool as a cucumber talking about his game-winning drive at the postgame podium ... telling reporters, "I enjoy being on the field any play, no matter what play it is."