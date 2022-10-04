NYG's Kayvon Thibodeaux Spends Day Off Loading Boxes With Food For Families In Need

There's a lot Kayvon Thibodeaux could've done on his off day, but the New York Giants star rookie decided to take a mini road trip, traveling two hours to fill boxes at a food bank, all to help people in need.

The #5 overall pick even brought his mom, Shawnta Loice, along to the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, about 120 miles south of the Giants' home.

Here’s how Kayvon Thibodeaux ⁦@kayvont⁩ and his mom are spending his off day. Packing boxes at Community Food Bank of NJ #Giants pic.twitter.com/f3PCZA4YCA — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 4, 2022 @rydunleavy

The 21-year-old outside linebacker, sporting his Giants cap, stacked boxes with cans and cans of Campbell's soup ... before signing autographs for all who helped lend a hand.

The food drive is called the ‘Chunky Sacks Hunger’ ... a program Campbell's has been running for 25 years to "fight food insecurity and donate one million meals to people in need".

Several NFL star defensive players are also participating in the program this season including Ravens' Calais Campbell, Bengals' Sam Hubbard, and Eagles' Jordan Davis.

"Fueling people through nutritious meals is embedded in Chunky’s DNA," Gary Mazur, Campbell Soup exec. said in September.

"In today’s world, where many continue to face hunger, we’re proud to launch Chunky Sacks Hunger and help bring more attention to this issue, while serving our partner communities through our pledge of donating one million meals."

FYI, Thibodeaux -- who's off to a nice start after missing the first two games of a season with a leg injury -- has his own charity called The Jream Foundation ... which helps underprivileged kids get the help they need.

KT also donated $50k to a dog organization in exchange for Graham Gano's number 5 Giants jersey.