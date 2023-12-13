Former Tennis Star David Nalbandian's Ex Files For Restraining Order Over Hidden Camera

Tennis star David Nalbandian's ex-girlfriend has filed for a restraining order ... after the 2002 Wimbledon finalist allegedly hid a security camera in the home she was staying in and secretly recorded her naked.

Araceli Torrado -- who dated the 41-year-old Argentinian athlete for several months before breaking up in June 2023 -- is accusing Nalbandian of installing the recording device in a bedroom air vent following their split ... which was discovered by her brother when he noticed a glowing light.

Torrado alerted police on the matter ... but initially, nothing came of it due to a lack of evidence. The influencer later came forward with alleged documentation of Nalbandian fessing up to installing the cam, but insisting he saw nothing due to "internet problems."

At the time, Torrado claimed the camera had been set up long enough to have recorded footage of her in the nude ... as well as other private moments with family and friends.

According to reports, Torrado appeared before a judge this week to address her accusations of stalking and harassment ... demanding Nalbandian hand over all his electronic devices -- citing panic over what could be on his phone or other apps.

A ruling on the request is expected later this month.

- This video shows a hidden camera in Nalbandian’s ex-girlfriend’s apartment being found.



- Judge ruled it WAS installed by David, but was not a crime, as they both shared the apartment.



- She is now suing him for sexual harassment and stalking.