Rosario Dawson Set To Become Grandma, Will Be Called 'Glamma'

Rosario Dawson's family tree is growing branches ... with the actress set to become a first-time grandma at age 44!!

The "Seven Pounds" actress revealed her daughter Isabella is pregnant with her first child -- and she plans to be called "Glamma" once the new arrival is here.

"It's very exciting," Rosario enthused to Page Six ... adding the baby is due next year.

Rosario adopted 21-year-old Isabella in 2014 out of foster care ... and has largely kept her out of the spotlight -- though they were pictured together on a red carpet in 2017.

In 2021, she opened up about her motherhood journey ... explaining she didn't go through an adoption agency or center... telling Health magazine she knew Isabella's biological mother and that it was without a shadow of a doubt that she'd adopt her when she found out her circumstances.

Rosario talked about her desire to adopt years before ... saying she wanted children to pass on stories of how amazing the other women in the family were.