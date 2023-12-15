Boxing Star Shadasia Green Vows To Give Franchón Crews-Dezurn Her First KO Loss

Play video content TMZSports.com

Boxing star Shadasia Green wants to make Franchón Crews-Dezurn just another name on her highlight reel on Friday ... by giving the super middleweight fighter her first knockout loss!

That's what Green told TMZ Sports ahead of her December 15 fight -- where she's on the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Andre August -- which is set to go down at Caribe Royale in Orlando.

"I would love to get a knockout," Green said. "She's never been knocked out before. Never been dropped."

That is true ... Crews-Dezurn has never lost by KO -- her two losses have only been by decision.

"I would love for my power to change that," Green said.

Green has plans after Fridfay's event, too ... she's going big game hunting. The 34-year-old boxer has her sights set on Savannah Marshall (14-1, 10 KOs) and Claressa Shields (14-0, 2 KOs), two of the sport's biggest stars and most talented fighters.

(BTW, we also talked to the man fighting Jake Paul, Andre August!)

In fact, the Most Valuable Promotion boxer told us she'd love to go toe-to-toe with Marshall in the UK ... and fight Shields at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

"That's the fight everybody wanna see. Why not?!" Green said. "I ain't never ran or duck nobody."