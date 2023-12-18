'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Says She's Cancer-Free After Surgery

Play video content TikTok / @katemicucci

"The Big Bang Theory" star and comedian Kate Micucci says she's won her battle with cancer.

Kate shared a positive health update over the weekend on social media, revealing she is cancer-free following successful surgery.

In a TikTok post, Kate says the procedure removed all of the cancer in her lungs ... and she says there are no further treatments needed.

Kate says she's grateful she detected the cancer early and she's thanking her doctors, nurses and fans ... saying she's excited to be out of the hospital in time to spend Christmas with her 3-year-old son.

Play video content 12/12/23 TikTok / @katiemicucci

As we reported ... Kate revealed earlier this month she had lung cancer, describing her diagnosis as a complete shock because she's not a smoker.