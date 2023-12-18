Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Big Bang Theory' Star Kate Micucci Says She's Cancer-Free After Surgery

'BIG BANG THEORY' KATE MICUCCI I'M CANCER-FREE AFTER SURGERY

12/18/2023 8:56 AM PT
ALL CLEAR
TikTok / @katemicucci

"The Big Bang Theory" star and comedian Kate Micucci says she's won her battle with cancer.

Kate shared a positive health update over the weekend on social media, revealing she is cancer-free following successful surgery.

TikTok / @katiemicucci

In a TikTok post, Kate says the procedure removed all of the cancer in her lungs ... and she says there are no further treatments needed.

Kate Micucci in Big Bang Theory
Getty

Kate says she's grateful she detected the cancer early and she's thanking her doctors, nurses and fans ... saying she's excited to be out of the hospital in time to spend Christmas with her 3-year-old son.

12/12/23
SURPRISE DIAGNOSIS
TikTok / @katiemicucci

As we reported ... Kate revealed earlier this month she had lung cancer, describing her diagnosis as a complete shock because she's not a smoker.

Getty

Now, Kate appears to be in the clear after a major scare ... and she's thankful for all the prayers and well wishes.

