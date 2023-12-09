'Home Alone' Actor Ken Hudson Campbell's Cancer Removal Surgery Successful

Ken Hudson Campbell, famous for playing Santa in "Home Alone," is the one getting a great gift this time ... TMZ has learned doctors successfully removed the cancer that had been spreading in his mouth.

Ken's daughter Michaela tells TMZ ... her dad went into surgery Thursday morning, and the whole procedure went off without a hitch. She says the family was able to visit him later that night once he was out of the OR.

He's not home-free just yet ... we're told Ken will remain in ICU for another 2-3 days, before he's transferred to regular inpatient hospital care for about another week. But, he is awake and doing really well -- and it will take about 6 weeks of recovery before he can get back to normal, everyday activity.

As we reported, Ken was diagnosed with cancer in October after a tumor grew on the bottom of his mouth and "began encroaching on his teeth" ... according to Michaela, who laid it all out on a GoFundMe she set up for her pops.

She started the GFM because Ken, unfortunately, lost his SAG-AFTRA health insurance at the beginning of last year after the pandemic -- but the support's been overwhelming, they're over $96,000 of the $100k goal.

There have been some heavy hitters offering donations -- including $1k from Jeff Garlin and Tim Meadows, $5k from "The Big Bang Theory" creator Bill Prady and $10,000 from Steve Carell.

Michaela tells us Steve and Ken are old friends from their time in Second City Chicago improv, and the family is extremely grateful for all the support.