Shannen Doherty Pushing Forward with Hollywood Career Amid Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty is not letting stage 4 cancer change the way she goes about her life ... she's pushing forward with her work, but also carving out time for herself, her friends and her dog.

Sources close to Shannen tell TMZ … she is full steam ahead when it comes to showbiz, and has a plethora of gigs on the horizon.

We're told she's keeping busy attending different conventions, like the recent 90s Con in Florida ... and has more appearances on deck.

Shannen's got a busy week ahead ... we're told she's doing lots of interviews to promote her new podcast, "Let's Be Clear With Shannen Doherty," ahead of its debut. She'll be doing the morning show circuit with appearances on "Live With Kelly" and 'GMA.'

Shannen was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, and she recently revealed the cancer has spread to her brain.

Still, our sources say she's far from done living life ... and is still making future plans, because she doesn't believe stage 4 cancer has to be a death sentence. Indeed, science and medicine have come a long way.

We're told she still goes out for dinner, and does normal everyday things like walking her dog ... and she recently enjoyed a boat vacay in Europe.