Bethenny Frankel Says Vagina Set Off Security Scanner at TSA Checkpoint

Bethenny Frankel says her vagina was the topic of conversation at the airport ... because her private parts set off a TSA body scanner.

The 'Real Housewives of New York' star says she was going through the security checkpoint before her flight to Aspen when her vagina caused a delay.

Bethenny says she was going through the scanner and it kept buzzing ... first she took off her shoes, then another beep, and by the time she was down to her final layers she was still beeping.

The culprit ... her vagina!!!

Bethenny says a scan showed a red square over her vagina, leading to a pat down from a TSA agent ... and some extra attention from the crowd behind her.

The reality TV star says her daughter Bryn was cracking up the whole time and even asked her if she stashed something inside.

Bethenny says there's nothing there and this has never happened before ... joking she must have been really excited for her Christmas vacation.

After the hiccup, Bethenny and Bryn made their flight ... and they made it to Aspen.