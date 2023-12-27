Get A Lifetime Subscription To OneAir’s Elite Plan For Only $80

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If you have as many destinations on your 2024 travel bucket list as Taylor Swift’s "The Eras Tour" but don’t have her billion-dollar net worth, you need a service like OneAir to help you find the best deals.

You only have to add your home airports, destination, travel dates, and budget to get cheap flight deals delivered to your email inbox or the app where you can book your ticket. During our end-of-year sale, you can get a lifetime subscription to OneAir’s Elite Plan for a price you can’t find anywhere else: $79.97!

OneAir makes your vacations smoother than 'National Lampoon’s' with deals on domestic and international flights, hotels, rental cars, and activities, all at wholesale rates. You’ll also get unmatched customer support in case you run into any Griswold family-type issues.

The Elite Plan allows you to fly economy class, premium, or business class like the Roy family in "Succession," or first class like Jordan Belfort in "The Wolf of Wall Street." You’ll also get access to all mistake fares, where airlines honor breathtakingly low prices that they offered by accident!

Save on travel in 2024 and beyond with a lifetime subscription to the OneAir Elite Plan, now just $79.97 through January 1 at 11:59 PM PT. No coupon is needed for this best-on-web price!