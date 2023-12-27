'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Presumed Dead by Suicide Amid Drug Probe

Lee Sun-kyun – best known for his 2019 role in the Oscar-winning film "Parasite" – has died by suicide while under investigation for using illegal drugs.

The South Korean actor was found dead in his car Wednesday in the capital city of Seoul after Lee's manager reported him missing to police, according to CNN.

Seoul officials told the network Lee's death was "presumed to be suicide," as forensic investigators were seen putting up police tape where Lee's car was discovered.

Police in Incheon, a city that borders Seoul, interrogated Lee on three occasions during the criminal probe into his possible narcotics use.

Lee admitted to consuming drugs, but claimed he was tricked into taking them and blackmailed, as he ended up suing the extortionist. Cops were allegedly tipped off about Lee's narcotics use just before he filed the lawsuit.

As part of the police investigation, Lee was repeatedly drug tested, but the results always came back negative, CNN said.

Officers last questioned Lee on December 23, keeping him detained for 19 hours before releasing him.

Two suspects – a man and a woman – were arrested in connection with the narcotics investigation.

On Tuesday – the day before Lee was found dead – he requested through his attorney that police administer a lie detector test to him and the two people who were arrested. It's not clear if the three were given the polygraph exam.

In the comedy-thriller, "Parasite," Lee had a starring role as Park Dong-ik – the father of a wealthy family targeted by an indigent clan of schemers who infiltrate their household. The film snagged 4 Oscars at the 2020 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Lee was 48.

