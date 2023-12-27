Sharpen Knives With This 3-in-1 Tool For Only $60

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

When it comes to knives, you shouldn’t expect anything less than Edward Scissorhands and Jason Voorhees-level sharpness. That’s why you may need this unique Kickstarter-funded sharpener.

Other tools only work with one blade size, but the Angle Pro comes with a gauge for measuring blades and multiple-sized tools for sharpening, straightening, and re-edging. Get yours here with year-end prices you won’t find elsewhere: $59.97 or $109.97 for a two-pack!

The Angle Pro can sharpen any knife in your Ratatouille-inspired kitchen and survival tools like you’d find in The Hunger Games. Start by using the gauge to measure the blade, then find its matching wheels for straightening and sharpening. We recommend stopping when you reach Hannibal Lecter-approved sharpness. See it in action:

It can even put a completely new edge on your knife. Whether you’re chopping through meats and veggies faster than Gordon Ramsay or sword fighting like Uma Thurman in 'Kill Bill,' knives can benefit from a fresh edge after regular use. And you can do it all from home!

Grab your new favorite kitchen tool here with best-on-web prices that go back up on January 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT, no coupon is needed:

Angle Pro Knife Sharpener With Angle Gauge



$59.97 at the TMZ Shop