Sephora Reviewer Claims Body Butter Attracts Spiders

12/28/2023 7:47 AM PT
Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench™ Body Butter
A Sephora customer has untangled a mysterious web ... why spiders can't get enough of their body butter.

A review on Sephora's site for Sol De Janeiro Body Butter set the internet wild, warning folks who are scared of wolf spiders not to butter their bodies, claiming the product is kryptonite for the pesky insects.

Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench™ Body Butter
The customer claims the bugs have appeared every day since using the lotion, adding, "one time, the spider wanted to eat whatever ingredient it is so bad that it chased me. I swear on everything. I'd run left, it ran left."

The bizarre review spun quite the web on the web, with a deep dive on Reddit ... where someone discovered a combination of farnesyl acetate and hexadecyl acetate often attracts male spiders.

wolf spider
The 2 chemicals are often used in skincare products, including body butter and lotion ... although it's not entirely clear if these are included in Sephora's product.

Maybe stay away from the lotion for a bit ... unless you're a fan of creepy crawlies.

