Supermarket Closed Over Fears of Spider Capable of Causing Permanent Erection

A supermarket in Austria was evacuated after a highly venomous spider was spotted in the store ... and the creature has a bite that can not only kill, but also cause permanent erections!!!

The deadly arachnid in question is the Brazilian Wandering Spider, and it was reportedly spotted in the store. The creature has reached Europe before, usually by hiding in bunches of bananas being shipped to stores.

The 4-inch, black and red spider apparently popped up at the Penny supermarket in Krems an der Donau, which is about 45 miles west of Vienna ... the store called authorities after Tuesday's sighting and the shop has been shuttered ever since.

It's super scary ... the spider is still on the loose despite an extensive search of the store, which included sealing all the banana crates.