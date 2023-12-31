Porn Star, Producer Michael Lucas Criticized for Signing Israeli Rocket

Adult film producer and porn star Michael Lucas is getting some serious blowback from some people in his industry for writing his name on a missile targeted for Hamas.

Lucas posted earlier this month, "Hahaha I actually asked to write my name," and he included a pic of his John Hancock on the rocket.

Several porn stars have said they will no longer work for his studio. Shahrokh Mosavinejad fired back, "Anyone who thinks writing notes on missiles is some kind of sick flex is an accessory to murder and genocide of innocent #Palestinian civilians in my book."

Porn star Sean Xavier wrote, "I don’t want to draw more attention to the post; I find it both saddening and reprehensible. For those that are inquiring, I will no longer be promoting my work with that studio, nor accepting future offers to work with them."

Lucas has been a staunch supporter of Israel for years. One of his movies, "Men of Israel," featured an all-Jewish cast ... the first of its kind in the industry.