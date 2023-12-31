Selena Gomez Cozies Up With Benny Blanco Underscoring Relationship

What About My Relationship with Benny Don't You Understand?

Selena Gomez is making sure everyone who's a little slow on the uptake understands ... she's with Benny so get used to it.

SG posted another photo of her and Benny Blanco, snuggling and looking very much in love as they pose in front of an ocean. Not sure where they are, but it looks beautiful.

Selena has been taking fire from fans who think Benny's a downgrade from Justin Bieber, Taylor Lautner, The Weeknd and Nick Jonas -- all her exes.

Selena's response ... she will never date "a f*** boy again."

Gomez and Blanco have been dating for a while now ... at least since her birthday in late July, although they didn't go public until early this month.

Benny's been treated unfairly, if you ask us. He's a successful music producer with credits that include "Moves Like Jagger" and Rihanna's "Diamonds," not to mention Katy Perry's "Teenage Dreams."