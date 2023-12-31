Crews Put Finishing Touches on NYC Times Square New Year's Eve Ball

It's the biggest spectacle in the United States on New Year's Eve ... and event organizers are putting the finishing touches on the massive ball drop in the heart of NYC.

Check out the pics, crews worked into Saturday to make sure everything on the sphere was in order to make sure it performs as expected when the clock strikes midnight.

This year's ball to bring in 2024 is especially impressive -- it's 12 feet in diameter, weighs a whopping 11,875 pounds -- and comes filled with crystals and lights.

In fact, the ball this year has 2,688 crystal triangles, varying in size and illuminated with 32,256 LED lights in colors of red, blue, white and green. Of course, there's gonna be 10's of thousands of people packed into Times Square for Sunday night's big event ... so to make sure everyone can see, the ball is perched super high.

In all, it drops 75 feet during the countdown, but starts at a height of 438 feet in the air.