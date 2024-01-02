Zoom In Up To 80 Times Magnification With This Handheld Microscope, Only $82

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Whether you're a photographer like Annie Leibovitz snapping an extreme closeup or a child exploring the big world on a small scale, a microscope is a fun tool to take for a spin. Except, most microscopes aren't exactly something you can pop in the pocket and carry around.

Enter the Portable Handheld Pocket LCD Microscope! This handheld microscope has a 4-inch screen and can zoom in on a surface up to 80 times, and now, it's on sale for only $81.99 (reg. $100).

This digital microscope has a compact screen to gaze at the micro-world without staring into an uncomfortable barrel. This little microscope comes with a powerful 2,000mAh rechargeable battery for on-the-go observations, whether it's on a field trip or during field study. Ms. Frizzle from The Magic School Bus would approve!

The whole thing only weighs 220g, and this handy microscope even supports microSD cards up to 32GB for easy storage of images or videos.

The AD203 can be connected to a PC or Mac. The microscope includes language support for multiple languages and comes with a portable wristband and carrying bag for easier transport during outdoor adventures.

Don't miss your chance to get a pocket-sized microscope you can take almost anywhere.

Get the Portable Handheld Pocket LCD Microscope with a four-inch Screen for just $81.99.

Portable Handheld Pocket LCD Microscope with 4" Screen



$82 at the TMZ Shop