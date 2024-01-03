Grambling State Hoops Team Beats Opponent By 141 Pts, Trolls Them After

Grambling State made women’s college basketball history Tuesday night ... beating the women from the College of Biblical Studies by 141 points!

The final score was an astonishing 159-18 ... and that's not a typo. The margin was the largest ever in women's Division 1 history.

After the game, the team added insult to injury by torching their opp on social media, tweeting "Amen" ... before ultimately editing the message on X after the backlash.

It was clear from the tipoff that the Biblical Studies team was in far over their head. In fact, the game started 34-0. At the half, the score was 82-10.

At that point, you might expect GSU to take their foot off the gas ... but they didn't, setting multiple records in the process, including a school record for points (in addition to the margin of victory).

Eight Grambling State players put up double-digit point totals ... with Arianna Mosley leading the way with a game-high 27 points.

It's worth noting that Grambling State isn't some basketball powerhouse. In fact, they went into the game with a .500 record. They're now 6-5.

The College of Biblical Studies, a Division II program, is in the midst of its inaugural basketball season. The team is made up of just 8 players, all freshman, according to the school's website.