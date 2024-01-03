Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Grambling State Hoops Team Beats Opponent By 141 Pts, Trolls Them After

Grambling State Women's Hoops Beats Biblical College Team By 141 Points ... Then Trolls Them

1/3/2024 9:26 AM PT
Grambling State made women’s college basketball history Tuesday night ... beating the women from the College of Biblical Studies by 141 points!

The final score was an astonishing 159-18 ... and that's not a typo. The margin was the largest ever in women's Division 1 history.

After the game, the team added insult to injury by torching their opp on social media, tweeting "Amen" ... before ultimately editing the message on X after the backlash.

It was clear from the tipoff that the Biblical Studies team was in far over their head. In fact, the game started 34-0. At the half, the score was 82-10.

At that point, you might expect GSU to take their foot off the gas ... but they didn't, setting multiple records in the process, including a school record for points (in addition to the margin of victory).

Eight Grambling State players put up double-digit point totals ... with Arianna Mosley leading the way with a game-high 27 points.

It's worth noting that Grambling State isn't some basketball powerhouse. In fact, they went into the game with a .500 record. They're now 6-5.

The College of Biblical Studies, a Division II program, is in the midst of its inaugural basketball season. The team is made up of just 8 players, all freshman, according to the school's website.

FYI, the previous, now broken record was set by Savannah State in 2018 when they beat Wesleyan by 129 points, 155-26.

