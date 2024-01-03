These Microsoft Tools Are Now Under $30

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

When you’re embracing your inner boy or girl boss, aim to channel a bit of both Bill Gates’ genius and Michael Scott’s unique charm with these underdog Microsoft apps.

Microsoft Project and Visio might just be the hidden gems you need for your daily grind or remote work setup. Currently, they’re a steal at only $29.99 each for lifetime access!

For those juggling tasks like Tom Cruise dodging challenges in Mission Impossible, Project is your new go-to. It has templates for organizing tasks, generating reports, and automating scheduling. Imagine having Monica Geller-level organization at your fingertips, where every deadline is as meticulously planned as her infamous dinners.

And for the diagram enthusiasts, Visio is like stepping into your own creative metaverse. With over 250,000 shapes at your disposal, it’s like having the versatility of Tony Stark’s lab — perfect for creating org charts, flowcharts, floor plans, or visually mapping out your next Bezos-level idea.

Don’t miss out on these game-changing tools for 2024 while they’re on sale through January 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT with no coupon is needed: