This Smart Guitar is Only $279.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Whether you're an old pro like Jimi Hendrix or just picking up the instrument for the first time, if you want to play guitar, it might be worth it to play with an instrument that looks as beautiful as the music you can make.

The Poputar T2 Acoustic Classical Guitar is a lot more than a pretty face with a 36-inch design, LED finger guides, and app integration, and it's on sale for a very limited time. Celebrate the new year and a new, highly musical you by picking up this smart guitar on sale for only $279.99 instead of $429!

The Poputar T2 may be an acoustic guitar with a classic look, but it has a lot more going for it than meets the eye. This versatile instrument also comes loaded with smart features like a song library with popular tracks, integration with the PopuMusic App, and an LED board. If you're just learning, this could be a useful guide, and experienced players can enjoy the slick look and the gamified elements. You'll be rocking out like Mick Jagger or Joni Mitchell in no time!

Fully charged, the T2's battery could last up to 10 hours. Your order also comes with a guitar bag, manual, hex key, and VIP Member Card.

You only have until 11:59 p.m. PT on January 7 to get the Poputar T2 Acoustic Classical Guitar for just $279.99. No coupon needed!

Poputar T2 Acoustic Classical Guitar



$280 at the TMZ Shop