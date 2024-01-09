Journalist Jeremy Corbell Says UFO Stigma Is Gone, Allowing People To Speak Out

Play video content TMZ.com

Filmmaker and journalist Jeremy Corbell says gone are the days of a stigma on people reporting unexplained phenomenon in the sky -- and that's opened the door for an in-depth investigation into their search for truth about UFOs.

Jeremy joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday to talk about our 3-part event, "TMZ Presents: UFO Revolution," which is streaming now on Tubi. Right off the bat, he explained why the word "revolution" is so fitting.

He says times certainly have changed, and folks are taking the UFO (or UAP) discussion more seriously ... which is how conversations are sparking change and movement toward the truth.

Play video content

Jeremy's hoping more people will come forward about their findings this year ... and he tells us exactly why it's important now more than ever.

Part 2 drops Wednesday, and features Jeremy's sit-down with whistleblower David Grusch, talking about the aftermath of testifying in front of Congress last year, and about what he saw during his time as an Air Force officer and former intelligence official.