Kevin Hart Says He Hopes Katt Williams' Comedy Tour with Ex-Wife Goes Well

Kevin Hart is wishing his ex-wife and Katt Williams well as they prepare to hit the road together -- which is about the nicest thing he could say ... considering the team-up here.

We got the comedian out and about Tuesday in NYC, where we asked how he felt about the fact that Torrei Hart -- whom Kevin divorced in 2011 -- just announced the fact that she and Katt are going on a comedy tour together ... albeit, a really mini one.

ICYMI ... TH broke the news Monday on her IG, posting a pic with Katt and writing -- "#Charlotte #Orlando #Tampa, come see me live with my good friend @kattwilliams on the Dark Matters tour." The 3 dates they have lined up are January 27, Feb. 2 and Feb. 3.

It could certainly be taken as an icy move on Torrei's part ... y'know, 'cause of everything that Katt recently said about Kev on Shannon Sharpe's podcast -- including calling him a "plant" in the industry.

Kevin had already responded to what Katt said about a week ago -- suggesting KW get that hate out of his heart, while also indicating he wasn't sweating Katt's negative energy.

Ditto here in this interview with us ... Kev says he loves everyone, and wants all comedians to succeed -- even if it's his and his (maybe?) new foe. He also says he hopes this tour of theirs, specifically, goes great ... which, again, is pretty freaking surprising.