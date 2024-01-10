Food Network Host Darnell Ferguson Arrested In Kentucky

Darnell "SuperChef" Ferguson cooked up his own arrest in Kentucky ... getting hit with a slew of serious offenses.

Ferguson was booked into the Louisville Metro jail on Tuesday afternoon on two felonies – burglary and strangulation, a rep for the correctional facility told TMZ.

He also faces five misdemeanors – assault, menacing, criminal mischief, terroristic threatening and theft receipt of stolen credit and debit card.

We don't know yet the circumstances surrounding his legal troubles, but we've reached out to the Louisville Metro PD for answers.

According to his profile on the Food Network website, Ferguson is a "celebrity chef, restauranteur and entrepreneur" who currently hosts "Superchef Grudge Match" and shares recipes and videos on their social media.

He has appeared on three seasons of Guy Fieri's "Tournament of Champions," which pits the world's culinary masters against one another in cooking competitions.