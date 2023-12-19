Guy Fieri Plans To Die Broke & Leave Kids Nothing, Unless They Get Degrees

Guy Fieri is cooking up a storm at home ... revealing he plans to die broke and leave his sons none of his multi-million dollar fortune unless they get at least two degrees.

"Shaq said it best," the "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" star began to Fox News Wednesday ... adding, "Shaq said, 'If you want this cheese, you got to get two degrees.'"

Play video content FOX

The celeb chef -- who shares Hunter, 27, and Ryder, 17, with wife Lori -- added that by two degrees, he meant they also obtain a postgraduate.

Guy says he's told his sons and his sister Morgan's 22-year-old son, Jules -- who he helped raise following her 2011 passing -- to expect him to "die broke" unless they follow his rules.

He says he's not gonna let 'em take what he's built willy nilly -- and that his dad used the same tough love on him ... telling him he'd be paying for his funeral.

Although his kids are doing well, Guy says his youngest son Ryder hadn't taken the news sitting down ... finding it unfair he's already pushing him to get an MBA when he has yet to get past college.

On the whole, we can guarantee that they'll be working their butts off for that inheritance ... especially as Guy's just signed a mammoth $100M, 3-year contract with the Food Network.