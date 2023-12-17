Guy Fieri Schools TMZ Staffer On Chicken Wings, Here's How Ya Really Make 'Em!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Grab a pen and paper, chicken wing lovers -- food guru Guy Fieri is dropping knowledge on how to make the perfect drums and flats ... AND keep you from burning your house to a crisp in the process!!

The celebrity chef recently joined the "TMZ Sports" TV show on FS1 to talk about his annual Super Bowl party ... but before he got off the interview, Babcock had to get Guy to weigh in on a recent traumatic food experience.

Here's what happened -- Babcock was enjoying the UFC 294 fights with some buddies back in October ... when a longtime TMZ Sports producer from Buffalo decided to whip together his hometown's signature grub on the stove.

Babcock explained there were a few mishaps with the oil during the frying process ... resulting in a smoke-filled apartment and a growing fear the apartment would burst into flames at any moment.

Sources close to the situation tell us the wings were damn good, but came with a side of watery eyes due to the clouds creeping in from the kitchen.

Guy gave a step-by-step tutorial on what Babcock's coworker can do moving forward ... and also revealed some key pointers on how he can make them even better next time.