Guy Fieri Talks Friend Tom Brady's Football Future, Throwing Huge Super Bowl Party!

Guy Fieri and Tom Brady are friends ... so naturally, we asked the Food Network star if he had any insight into TB12's plans, and while Fieri didn't know if/where Brady plans to play football, he did have a suggestion.

COME TO THE RAIDERS!!!

TMZ Sports talked to Fieri -- a huge sports fan -- the day he announced he was throwing a MASSIVE Super Bowl party in Arizona on Super Sunday (more on that in a minute) ... here's what Guy said about Tom.

"I'm a Raider. You know me. I'm just standing over here, 'Hello! Feel free!'" ... as Guy waved his arms in the air, calling Brady to the dessert.

Wherever he plays, Fieri says he hopes we haven't seen the last the 7x Super Bowl champ.

"Tom, I'm just so impressed, he's such a great guy, such a great athlete, he's been through a lot, and I hope this is not the last snap we saw. I really do hope he's gonna come back. The guy's in amazing shape."

Back to Fieri's Super Bowl bash ... Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tailgate. It's going down right next to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, where the big game will be played.

"You take the greatest sporting event we have," Fieri said, continuing ... "The Super Bowl is the big dance, so why not throw the big tailgate?"

Typically, tailgating at the Super Bowl doesn't happen ... but Guy's party isn't typical.

"We're gonna make it free. You're gonna get LOCASH and Diplo performing. You're gonna get great DDD restaurants that are gonna be there selling food. We're gonna have a VIP experience you can buy into where you'll get completely pampered, but we're gonna put on a party that recognizes and celebrates how great the Super Bowl is and it's literally right across the street from the Super Bowl."

As for the crowd he expects ... let's just say you should get your tickets soon.