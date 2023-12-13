Super Bowl LXI To Be Held At SoFi Stadium in 2027 After Unanimous Vote

The Super Bowl is going going, back back, to Cali Cali -- the NFL announced Thursday the Big Game will be held in Los Angeles in 2027 ... after a unanimous owners' vote.

This will be the second time SoFi Stadium hosts the NFL's title game in a five-year span ... and the ninth Super Bowl overall for the city.

Most recently, Super Bowl LVI was held at SoFi when the hometown Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

"We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years," NFL commish Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable."

"The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture."

Super Bowl LXI (gotta brush up on your Roman numerals) will follow LX ... which is going down at Levi's Stadium in 2026.

Of course, Las Vegas is hosting this season ... with New Orleans following in 2025.