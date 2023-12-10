Peter Boulware Says Ravens Can 'Absolutely' Win Super Bowl, 'They've Got The Pieces'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Don't be surprised if Lamar Jackson's lifting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of this year ... 'cause former Baltimore star Peter Boulware says he's confident the Ravens have what it takes to win the Super Bowl this season.

The ex-pass rusher made it clear to TMZ Sports he loves what the Baltimore QB is doing ... as well as everyone else that's surrounding the talented signal-caller this year.

"They've got the pieces in place and they've got the coaches in place to really, really get it done," Boulware said. "So, they're in a really, really good position."

Of course, Boulware is biased ... he played for the Ravens for the entirety of his career from 1997 to 2005, and won one Super Bowl for the org. But, Baltimore does truly appear to be that good this season.

They're currently 9-3 and tied for the No. 1 seed in the AFC ... and with quarterback injuries all over the conference, they -- alongside the Chiefs -- certainly seem like the favorites for now to make it to the Big Game in February.