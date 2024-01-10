Pete Carroll Out As Seahawks Head Coach ... Will Remain As Advisor

Pete Carroll's time as head coach of the Seahawks is over -- the team just announced the Super Bowl winner will no longer lead the Seattle sidelines ... but will remain with the organization as an advisor.

The Seahawks made the announcement minutes ago ... saying, "After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from Head Coach to remain with the organization as an advisor."

"Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community."

72-year-old Carroll accumulated a 137-89-1 record at the helm since 2010 ... leading Seattle to 10 playoff appearances -- including the championship in SB XLVIII.

The move comes after the 'Hawks just barely missed the playoffs ... going 9-8 on the season despite starting quarterback Geno Smith missing time due to injury.

It's unclear if this means Carroll is done coaching for good -- if it is, he had a wildly successful career at the college and professional level ... also winning a BCS National Championship with USC in 2004.

"His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward," the team continued.