This Refurb MacBook Air is Under $370

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Need a laptop that’ll become the apple of your eye? Get a MacBook! (See the pun we made there?)

We know, we know — it’s expensive to live the iLife. But when you shop refurbished, you can find affordable prices like this deal on a refurbished 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Air, which is now only $369.99 for a limited time.

The laptop’s Grade “B” refurbishment rating means you may notice signs of it being well-loved, like some light scratches, but you could cover these up with a case that matches your aesthetic! While helping reduce environmental e-waste, buying refurbished also means you get features that aren’t on some newer models, like MagSafe charging, standard USB ports, and an SD card slot.

Let’s talk about what else this MacBook has: 128GB of storage, an HD FaceTime camera, and a battery life of up to 12 hours, all while weighing less than three pounds. It’s sleek, chic, and geek!

Unleash the Mac-gic of Apple with this refurbished 2017 13.3-inch MacBook Air discounted to just $369.99 through January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is needed!