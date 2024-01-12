Ava DuVernay Notes Distinction Over Angela Bassett's First-Ever Oscar

Play video content TMZ.com

Ava DuVernay's just like the rest of us ... thrilled that Angela Bassett's finally bagged an Oscar at the Governors Awards, but she's also clarifying it's its own thing -- separate from an Academy Award at the big show.

TMZ got the director out in NYC, where she made the distinction between the Governors Awards and the prestigious, world-renowned Academy Awards coming up in 2 months ... where bagging a shiny gold statuette is the pinnacle of every actor's career.

1/9/24

So if you're celebrating Angela finally winning an Oscar after losing out on 2 previous noms -- 1993's "What's Love Got To Do With It" and 2022's 'Wakanda Forever' -- Ava here seems to be suggesting ... Angela's been snubbed, and deserves an actual Oscar.

With that said, Ava is thrilled for Angela receiving what she got here -- but you can tell she might feel the way so many others do ... namely, that Angel's long overdue for an acting Oscar.

She also raves about getting to watch Angela do her thing on the stage, and was especially inspired by her acceptance speech. All in all, it's a very positive take on Angela being honored ... it's just interesting that Ava hits the pause button a bit on conflating the Governors Awards recognition and a pure Academy Award.

3/13/23

As for Angela ... she was stoked to be highlighted -- urging fellow Black actresses to think of who their ancestors intended them to be ... telling them to remain courageous.

She also paid tribute to the empowered women she's represented in her roles -- real queens like Tina Turner, Rosa Parks and Coretta Scott King ... and, of course, Wakanda's fictional Queen Ramonda.