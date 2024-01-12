Soccer Star Rudiger Gives Ex Teammate Morata Purple Nurple During Match

An international soccer star found a new way to get under his opponent's skin ... by twisting it!!!

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger did something we've never before seen on the soccer pitch ... he gave his former teammate turned Atletico rival Alvaro Morata a "titty twister" during the match!

It all happened during the Spanish Super Cup semifinals earlier this week.

During the game, Rudiger was captured on video approaching Morata and grabbing and twisting his nipple as the forward reacted with anger, pushing AR.

What's funny ... the two know each other well. They were teammates for 18 months with Chelsea. Still, Morata didn’t take kindly to the gesture.

Surprisingly, there was no penalty (for the purple nurple or the push) ... proving while touching balls isn't allowed in soccer, nipples are fair game.

Although a lot less people are talking about his actual play, Rudiger scored one of his squad's 5 goals in the winning effort over Atletico.