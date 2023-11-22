Lionel Messi Soccer Match Delayed By Wild, Bloody Brawl In Stands

A wild fight broke out just before Lionel Messi's game on Tuesday night ... and the brawl became so large and so bloody -- the soccer star's match was actually delayed so police could get everything under control.

The skirmish inside of Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro initially started as the national anthems for Brazil and Argentina were playing just before their World Cup qualifier match kicked off.

Video from the scene shows fans from both teams who were seated near each other inside of the venue began whaling on each other ... and, quickly, it turned into a massive fracas.

Grown men were seen covered in blood ... while children sitting nearby were in tears. At one point during the action, authorities had to use batons on spectators to try to control the outburst.

Messi and other players on the pitch, meanwhile, eventually made their way over to the area of the combatants -- and pleaded with everyone to calm down.

Ultimately, the soccer icon led his team off the field and back into the locker room ... before returning roughly half an hour later to play after the fighting had tailed off.

Messi's Argentinian squad ended up besting Brazil, 1-0 ... but the 36-year-old had to leave the contest early due to a groin injury.

Afterward, he told reporters he was grateful the situation in the stands didn't escalate even further than it did.

"There could have been a disaster," Messi said.