Youth Soccer Coach Claims Dad Brutally Attacked Him During Scrimmage

A youth soccer coach in Virginia claims he was savagely beaten by an out-of-control parent who attacked him with a metal water bottle ... causing serious damage, including a broken eye socket.

The shocking incident happened Saturday afternoon about an hour west of Washington D.C. in Manassas, VA, where a boys' team scrimmage was going down. Coach Vince Villanueva was manning the sideline ... and told FOX 5 D.C. he attempted to make a substitution in the game.

"The father went over to talk to the son and then when I went to get him and put him back in the game, I said 'Are you okay?' And he said, 'No he’s not,' and he said, 'Coach can I talk to you?'" Villanueva explained.

"Then everything went downhill from there."

Villanueva -- who was filling in for his friend at the Northern VA soccer club -- said the father started hitting him with a metal water bottle multiple times, leaving him with injuries on his face, including two swollen, black eyes and a fractured orbital.

Prince William County Police say they actually located the aggressor after he fled the scene ... and arrested a 45-year-old man, identified as Bletand Hoxha. He was charged with malicious wounding and is being held without bond.

Coach Villanueva was treated at the scene for his injuries ... and has a message for parents who lose their cool on coaches at kids' sporting events.

"Allow them to do their job and just, you know, just make a fun environment," Villanueva said.

"Kids have enough stress in life with everything else in the world. Allow them to have that moment, someplace to escape from it."

Right here in Fort Wayne Indiana. Why is it ok to attack a official? When is it going to stop? This is why we don’t have officials! pic.twitter.com/NmF4cB7eiS — Jeff Lytle (@jefflytle_37) May 21, 2023 @jefflytle_37