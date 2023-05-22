Youth Basketball Referee, Parent Get In Wild Brawl During Game

An argument between a parent and a referee at a youth basketball game over the weekend escalated into a wild brawl right on the court ... and the crazy scene was all captured on video.

The fight happened Saturday at the SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse in Fort Wayne, Ind. ... when, as you can see in the footage, a man left his seat in the stands to have a word with a ref in the middle of a game involving little kids.

Right here in Fort Wayne Indiana. Why is it ok to attack a official? When is it going to stop? This is why we don’t have officials! pic.twitter.com/NmF4cB7eiS — Jeff Lytle (@jefflytle_37) May 21, 2023 @jefflytle_37

The two appeared to exchange words for several moments -- before, suddenly, the man threw punches at the game official.

The ref then went for the takedown, shooting, and getting a double leg ... before dumping the parent to the floor.

The fighting didn't stop once they hit the hardwood ... the men continued to go at it, struggling for position. Thankfully, spectators jumped in to break it all up.

Witnesses told WANE 15 the parent was then escorted out of the venue ... and did not return. It's unclear what sparked the initial altercation.

We've reached out to the venue for comment, but so far, no word back.