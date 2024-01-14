Cillian Murphy -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Cillian Murphy's looks over the years have earned him a BIG STANDING O!

Here is a 26-year-old version of the fresh-faced fella at the premiere of "Intermission" -- just one of his many iconic films -- back in 2003 (right). This was one year after he rose to prominence with his breakout role in "28 Days Later."

And, 21 years later and just coming off a golden win at last weekend's Globe Awards, Mr. Murphy put his icy-blue eyes on full display (left) and proved he can STILL GET IT with his plump lips and defined facial features.

Clearly, he's doin' something right, but the question is ...